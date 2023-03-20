India-Bangladesh Ties Get a Pipeline Boost, Tackling China Should Follow

The COVID pandemic and the Ukraine war have taken a toll on all countries but the road to recovery has begun. India has adopted policies to ensure Energy and Food Security for itself and its neighbour Bangladesh. During the COVID pandemic, it was the railway connectivity that helped in delivering essential food items to Bangladesh at a time when land borders were shut down. The importance of transport connectivity, thus, acquired a new salience.

The Maitri pipeline will contribute to the energy security of Bangladesh. Rising Energy consumption is natural for a growing economy and bilateral cooperation in the energy sector has progressed impressively. Apart from buying 1200 MW of electricity from India, the 50:50 joint venture 1320 MW thermal power plant is being built at Rampal by the NTPC. The 1600 MW power plant in Godda, Jharkhand built will supply power to Bangladesh via a dedicated transmission line by December 2023.

The realistic vision of the leadership on both sides has been the most significant factor in boosting bilateral ties. Security cooperation has been a fundamental factor in building trust and confidence. A pragmatic approach has led Bangladesh to emerge as India’s largest trading partner in the sub-continent, with an annual turnover of USD 18 billion in 2023.

Bangladesh is also India’s largest development partner, the most productive connectivity partner, and the largest source of foreign tourists. Bangladesh has become the fourth largest export destination for India with a growth of over 66 percent from USD 9.69 billion in FY 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in FY 2021-22.