5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, Sends Tremors Across Delhi-NCR
The tremors were also felt in Uttarkhand's Deharadun and other districts.
i
The Delhi-NCR region experienced earthquake tremors at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, 24 January, according to multiple reports.
Driving the news: The tremors were a result of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattling Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were also felt in Uttarkhand's Deharadun and other districts including Pithorgarh and Almora, according to a report by the Economic Times.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)
