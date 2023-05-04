BJP’s NRC Pitch in Karnataka Polls Has a Competitor: Congress’ Self-Goal

When all this was going well, the Congress scored a self-goal in the last leg of the campaign. Releasing its own election manifesto on 2 May, a day after the BJP did so, it proposed to ban Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), equating it with the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), which is already banned. This came like a much-needed oxygen supply to the BJP which had been gasping for breath. It quickly latched on to this issue to amplify its oft-repeated allegation that the Congress is an “anti-Hindu” party.

Prime Minister Modi, who never loses an opportunity to gain electoral mileage from communal issues, himself led the attack. Addressing a rally in the state, he said, “Earlier the Congress locked up Lord Ram in Ayodhya, and now they want to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. It is a misfortune of this country that the Congress had a problem with "Shri Ram" and now it has a problem with the people who worship Hanuman, who is Shri Ram’s greatest bhakt.” Stating that “I have come to the land of Lord Hanuman”, Modi then asked the crowd to chant “Jai Bajrang Bali”, and the roar that went out was thunderous.

How will the Congress promise to ban the Bajrang Dal likely pan out in the remaining one week of the campaign? In Hubli, the second-largest city in Karnataka, a Congress supporter told me: “In recent years, the Bajrang Dal’s young foot soldiers have grown in numbers in most parts of Karnataka. They indulge in a lot of mischievous activities. But many of them were also unhappy with the BJP due to several factors, including local level rivalries within the party. For example, in coastal Karnataka, which is a stronghold of the Sangh Parivar, some hardcore Hindutva leaders have openly rebelled against BJP leaders and are even campaigning against the party’s candidates. Now that our party has promised to ban the Bajrang Dal, its entire Army will galvanise itself to campaign against us. This is sure to hurt us.”