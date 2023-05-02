Karnataka BJP's UCC, NRC Promise May Not Reap Dividends, But Can Polarise Voters

Other Muslims voices in the Congress too said the saffron party has no intention to fulfil their promises. “For implementation of UCC, there should at least be a draft. There is no draft which everyone across the country or the state have agreed upon,” senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan told The Quint.

The JD(S) too has called the BJP’s 'bluff.' “Except for Assam, the NRC has not yet been implemented anywhere. Could the BJP not have implemented the NRC in any state where they have been in power for the last eight years? Raking up this issue in Karnataka is only a tactic to polarise the voters. It won’t work in Karnataka,” senior JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed told The Quint. As the BJP had not showed any interest in NRC during the four years the party has been in power in the Centre, the manifesto in Karnataka is only an attempt to test waters, other political leaders said.

According to Tanveer Ahmed, the UCC too cannot be implemented in either Karnataka or elsewhere in India because religious traditions including that of the Hindus cannot be restricted to the confines of one law. "From marriage to death there different ceremonies, laws and religious practices sanctioned by laws of different religions. All this cannot be brought within the ambit of one law," Ahmed said. Another state where the BJP had promised UCC was Himachal Pradesh. However, the promise made before 2022 Assembly elections did not yield results as the party did not manage to come to power.

"There is no indication that in a diverse state like Karnataka the UCC can be implemented," Rahman Khan said. Will the promise help BJP in the state?