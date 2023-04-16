In a Barbie World, I, an Indian Queer Feminist, Am Rooting for Representation!

The second trailer for Warner Bros’ first live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling as primary Barbie and Ken was released to a huge response. In a visually striking pink setting and iconic accessories, with a star-studded cast, the film doesn't seem to be aimed at kids.

With emotionally powerful and unapologetically feminist films in her bag, Greta Gerwig has already gained a reputation as a serious filmmaker. It will be fascinating to see her take on the most controversial and anti-feminist (or at least it is perceived to be) toy of all times.

Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie, pointed out that the toy is a gamechanger because it encourages young girls to see themselves as grown-ups. Until Barbie’s arrival, girls were often given baby dolls to play with to foster maternal instincts and nurturing skills in them. No wonder children loved her and immediately got rid of their baby dolls, as shown dramatically in the first teaser.