The Media Trial of Sahil Wakode: For Dalits, No Empathy Even in Death

What explains a country’s national media obsession with debating whether or not a Dalit student cheated on his exam for days after his death? What explains this mentality? What are the shared beliefs and ideas they hold? It would be quite reductive to point to their upper-caste Hindu background as an explanation for their voyeuristic spectacle over the death of a Dalit student.

The clues to understanding the shared mentality of a section of upper-caste Hindus lie in their opposition to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

These two provisions, despite their piecemeal success, have generated a great deal of anxiety and paranoia among a section of upper-caste Hindus.