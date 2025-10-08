CJI Gavai’s Targeting Shows How Deeply Caste Hatred Still Shapes Public Life

It was UPSC topper Tina Dabi then, and now it is Chief Justice BR Gavai. What does it mean to carry the label of "SC" or "Dalit" and find oneself at the epicenter of a “national debate”?

Dr BR Ambedkar experienced it throughout his public life. Being a leader of the 'untouchables', subjected to vicious caricatures in the press, death threats during the Poona Pact, and fierce opposition from conservative Hindu factions over the Hindu Code Bill. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, endured years of casteist ridicule, especially on TV and print media, with even stand-up comedians using her as the theme of crude jokes.