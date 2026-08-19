The Caste India Sees in Mallikarjun Kharge But Refuses to See in Itself

Gopal Guru, a leading thinker on untouchability and caste in India, argued in his 2023 paper Archaeology of Untouchability that modernity has forced the open expression of repulsion and nausea towards Dalits to recede into the depths of Brahminical minds.

In urban cities, he argues, it is largely in the private sphere that upper castes can exercise sovereignty in practising untouchability. He differentiates this from rural practices of untouchability against Dalits, which remain more visible on the surface of social interactions.

While this distinction is accurate, the recent incident of untouchability faced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the hands of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan, an upper-caste-led Hindutva group in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, and the silence surrounding it, calls for a reckoning with a public discourse and political culture that seem either indifferent to the issue or treat it as just another unfortunate event to condemn and move on.