How is China Looking at the Israel-Hamas War Within Its Middle East Calculus?

China's stance after Hamas' attack on Gaza that occured on 7 October, remains a balancing act that highlights how Beijing wants to position itself without compromising on its entrenched yet controversial foreign policy.

After getting the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, reiterated the need to establish an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier, Russia and China had vetoed against a US-led draft resolution in the UNSC calling for Israel’s right to defend itself, and they specifically called for humanitarian pauses to allow unhindered aid in the Hamas-ruled Gaza.

On the other hand, Moscow presented a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire. This resolution did not get much support apart from countries like Gabon and the UAE, who voted in favor of the motion, with the UK and USA vetoing it.