The Maldivian Tilt Towards China is a New and Irksome Reality for India

China’s Indian Ocean footprint was visibly enhanced with the elevation of its ties with the diminutive Maldives to that of a 'strategic partnership' during the five-day (8-12 January) state visit of the newly elected President Mohamed Muizzu to Beijing. On top of that, Muizzu on 14 January formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the island nation by 15 March.

New Delhi, which has had a robust bilateral relationship with Male for the last five decades, is on the backfoot, exacerbated by a tenacious anti-India sentiment in the Maldives, most recently manifested in the intemperate references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.