The Red Sea Has Become Extensively Militarised. An Immediate Ceasefire is Needed

A UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution was hammered out with great difficulty on 10 January, but Russia and China abstained. The resolution condemned “in the strongest terms” the multiple attacks by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen, and raised fears of a spillover from the war in Gaza. It is a welcome move; after all, since the beginning of this brutal conflict, this is the only second resolution that the UNSC has managed to adopt, pointing to the common threat that the Houthis pose.

The same day on which the UN resolution was adopted, the Houthis fired the largest barrage of more than 20 drones and missiles at international ships and warships in the Red Sea. In response, the US and UK hit over 60 Yemeni targets on 11 and 13 January. Some reports say that attacks were launched yesterday too. The Houthis have vowed retaliation and fired an anti-cruise missile at the USS Laboon, which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. A statement by the US Central Command said, "...The missile was shot down in the vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by a US fighter aircraft."