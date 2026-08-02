What It Means to Love a Country That Doesn't Trust You

Those who were warned, “Your enemies have mobilised their forces against you, so fear them,” the warning only made them grow stronger in faith, and they replied, “Allah alone is sufficient as an aid for us and He is the best Protector.” (Surah Ali Imran, 3:173)

In amongst times of peace and absences of worry, India’s Muslims have known horror and tragedy. But since the enthronement and subsequent entrenchment of a dispensation so obviously inimical to their interests, life here must oftentimes feel as if they are actors without consent in the theatre of the grotesque, participants denied any agency by a ruling elite that aspires to make a spectacle out of its loathing of Islam.

Put yourself, for a moment, in their shoes, as you step outside your home and make your way to your place of work or college, to the bazaar or masjid, or for just a bit of welcome recreation. You’ll likely be left with a sense of bewilderment and disquiet. And far too many questions.

Questions that rob you of your serenity.