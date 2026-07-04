Imtiaz Ali and the Burqa: The Strange Confidence of Explaining Muslim Women

Imtiaz Ali has made some of the most tenderly observed films about women's interiority in Hindi cinema. Geet, Veera, Heer and Laila are contradictory, complicated, difficult, restless women who don’t fit into conventional moral archetypes. They startled us and that is why they captivated us. They sometimes make choices that are immoral, but are also deeply liberating. They demand our aesthetic attention precisely because although we relate to Geet, Veera, Heer and Laila yet we do not relate to them at all. Although Geet also loved travelling by train by herself, yet she never had to worry about getting lynched in a train because of Hijab. The deep-rooted mistrust in Muslim women of an ability to cultivate rich interior lives in the films of Imtiaz Ali is the reason that his recent remarks about Muslim women do not surprise me at all.

His quote was: "I don't like when someone says 'I am comfortable in my burqa. I am comfortable in my parda'. It's a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it's not okay. It means that you have become so victimised in your mind, I don't know how."