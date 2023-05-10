Hidden Hints in Imran Khan's Arrest: Massive Support Base Erodes a Divided Army

The Al Qadir Trust case is contentious. It seems to involve Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their close aides Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Zaheer Ud Din Babar Awan, among others who formed Al-Qadir University Project Trust. It was aimed to set up ‘Al-Qadir University’ for imparting ‘quality education’ in Tehsil Sohawa District Jhelum, Punjab. The office address of the trust has been mentioned as "Bani Gala House, Islamabad”.

Check out the website of the University. A groundbreaking ceremony did take place, but nothing much else. Later, the trustees inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company involved in the real estate business, Bahria Town, to receive donations from the latter. For the proposal, Bahria Town allotted land measuring some 458 Kanal to the trust. Bushra Bibi signed the MoU with Bahria Town effective from March 2019. So far so good. But then Rana Sanaullah claimed that Khan fixed its shares and undervalued the land transferred through collusion.

The trust apparently received Rs180 million for operational expenses—for a non-existent university— but records showed only 8.52 million rupees. Worse, some Rs 50 billion recovered in the UK following an out-of-court settlement of a case against property tycoon Malik Riaz, was allegedly ‘adjusted’ to the accounts of the Bahria property tycoon rather than into the national exchequer.

Sanaullah also claimed that 240 Kanals of the total donated land was transferred in the name of Farah Gogi, a close aide of Khan’s wife and that the value of the land transferred through collusion was underestimated. It becomes baffling. Sanauallah is one of those people whom Khan has accused of wanting to kill him.