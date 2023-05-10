Imran Khan Arrest Live: Former PM To Be Presented at Islamabad Police HQ Today

Several regions of Pakistan erupted into violence after the Imran Khan was taken into custody and several demonstrations have been planned for Wednesday as well, the PTI said.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
A day after former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, his party alleged that Khan will be presented at Islamabad Police Line Headquarters.
Several regions of Pakistan erupted into violence after the Imran Khan was taken into custody and several demonstrations have been planned for Wednesday as well, the PTI said.
After news of Khan's arrest spread, Islamabad saw massive protests and demonstrations, injuring five police officers in the process.
The police also imposed Section 144 in Islamabad following PTI chairman's arrest and warned of action in case of any violations.
Images shared on Twitter showed PTI supporters gathered outside the Pakistan Frontier Corps' headquarters in Peshawar during a protest.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country after being instructed by Pakistan's interior ministry.
Supporters of Khan's PTI have staged a protest outside the have High Commission for Pakistan in London and Canada.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has warned Khan not to disrupt the legal and political system in Pakistan and tweeted, "Imran Niazi's act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.
"His leveling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated," the PM added.
Meanwhile, broadband, mobile internet, and major special media platforms are inaccessible across Pakistan, as authorities continue to restrict access.
Citizens reported being unable to access Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday morning while mobile data was also down.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country after being instructed by Pakistan's interior ministry.
Netblocks, an organisation tracking internet outages, said that access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube was restricted across the country after Khan's arrest and added that it had observed "total internet shutdowns" in sone regions of Pakistan.
PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party's top brass is in Islamabad and is "fighting” to visit the former PM to have him released from “this illegal abduction."
Qureshi said that protests would take place across the country and urged supporters to remain peaceful.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide shutdown in protest of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)