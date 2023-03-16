Imran Khan Arrest: Amid Political Mayhem, Pakistan Maybe Looking at a Civil War

Khan also warned, perhaps rightly, that he had no longer any power to control his supporters. Those are clearly in the hundreds as they thronged to a leader whom they believe to be their only protector against an inept and encroaching state.

He was also hypocritical in the extreme when he plaintively asked what he had done to have policemen scaling his walls. He naturally omitted mentioning that a citizen asked to appear in court, is bound to do so and that his lordships have been more than accommodating in extending his date for appearance to 18 March.

In an interview with the BBC, he declared that what Pakistan needed was that everyone, including the ’neutrals’, his highly popular euphemism for the Army should be answerable to the law. That’s hilarious. But the point is that all of this, including his championing of the cause of justice and rights for the ‘common man’, has been bought hook, line, and sinker.