In Photos: Protests Across Pakistan Over Former PM Imran Khan's Arrest

Protests in Pakistan turned violent as protestors clashed with Pakistani military forces.
Plainclothes police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan when he, with others, blocked a road to protest the arrest of their leader in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones after the police fire tear gas to disperse them in Lahore on 9 May.
Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Imran Khan as they detained him when he, with others, blocked a road as a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader in Peshawar.
Protestors gather outside the Corps Commander's house in Lahore.
Private security personnel with bulletproof shields escort former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at court in Islamabad on 9 May.
Workers protest present on the Silk Road at Mansehra against the arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.
Protestors chanting "Inquilaab" in Karak.
Protestors gathered on the streets with placards in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Umerkot, Sindh.
A peaceful protest at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.
Workers led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Osama Hamza staged a protest sit-in in Gojra.
Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan was arrested by Paramilitary Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court on 9 May 2023. He was present for a hearing of a corruption case.
"I am ready to die than live under these duff*rs. The question is, are you ready?" said Imran Khan in a video message before his arrest on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.
