Hezbollah and the State: Lebanon's Future Looks as Turbulent as Ever

Terrorists usually make great martyrs. In death, fables outlive the terror of their actions. With Hezbollah, the legacy is even more complex. A powerful military force responsible for spectacular violence, the militia takes pains to portray itself as a scrappy underdog in its fight against Israel. On the other hand, it has made it impossible for the Lebanese to form a government in the recent past.

Pushed into a corner, the country is facing some serious questions.

After dealing with the immediate aftermath of the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, will Hezbollah and other such terror outfits coalesce? Or, are we likely to see smaller splinters with a more dangerous ideological bent? The other crucial question: will Hezbollah continue to act as the whole state, though, it is merely one of the many components of Lebanese politics? And, if not, then who will represent the interests of the Shias in the Lebanese government?