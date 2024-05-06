Karan Bhushan Singh | The BJP Has Displayed a Distressing Lack of Moral Fibre

The BJP has displayed a distressing lack of moral fibre by giving the Lok Sabha ticket from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh to Karan Bhushan Singh, son of local political boss Brij Bhushan, the sitting party candidate, who has been named and shamed as a sexual predator during his stint as president of the Wrestling Federation of India by champion women wrestlers and criminally charged as well.

It is a blatant bid to allow the controversial politician who has been implicated over the past several decades in as many as 39 criminal cases including murder, rioting, kidnapping and now sexual assault to rule through dynastic proxy. This is a new low even by the dubious standards of politics and governance in the country.