Atanu Chakraborty's Exit From HDFC Bank Raises Doubts About His Own 'Ethics'

Atanu Chakraborty wants to be seen as the decision-maker.

During the one-year overlap I had with him in 2018-19 in the Ministry of Finance (he was Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management), there were quite a few instances of such behaviour.

REC Ltd was a stronger company to takeover PFC Ltd when the government decided to merge them. Atanu Chakraborty decided otherwise. He convinced the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to approve the transaction. I went to Jaitley twice not to get that transaction done (as the price the government was getting did not compensate for even the good dividend yield from REC Ltd).

Jaitley agreed and approved my proposal. Chakraborty got it reversed. Now, after seven years, PFC is being merged with REC—and the government might pay more than it received for keeping its stake above 50 percent in the merged company.