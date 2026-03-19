HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over Ethical Concerns

Atanu Chakraborty resigned as the part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank with immediate effect on 18 March 2026. His resignation letter cited that certain practices within the bank over the past two years were not in alignment with his personal values and ethics. Keki Mistry was appointed as interim part-time chairman for a period of three months, effective 19 March 2026. The Reserve Bank of India approved the transition plan, and HDFC Bank confirmed there were no other material reasons for Chakraborty’s resignation.