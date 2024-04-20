ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Remarks by HDFC's Deepak Parekh on BJP Manifesto Shared As Recent

Parekh's comments were noted in the Times of India in 2014, before the then Lok Sabha elections.

Hindi Female

A newspaper clipping noting Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) bank's former chairman Deepak Parekh's comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto is being shared as recent.

Who shared it?: X user, Rishi Bagree shared this clipping. Bagree has been previously called out for spreading misinformation by Team WebQoof.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 226.9K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this clipping recent?: No, the claim is false.

  • Parekh made these remarks for the BJP's 2014 election manifesto and not the one for the 2024 polls.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the photo and came across many posts from 2014.

  • We came across a post by BJP's IT Cell Head Amit Malviya from 2014 which carried the same newspaper clipping.

An archive of Amit Malviya's post can be found here

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • Apart from Malviya, other X users such as @esgiti posted the same clipping on 15 April 2014.

  • One user, @nationalizer posted the clipping and wrote that it was published in the Times of India edition of 8 April 2014.

  • We tried verifying the credibility of the clipping however could not find it in TOI's archives.

  • However, upon looking more, we came across an article on TOI's website from written by Deepak Parekh on 10 April 2014 about the BJP's manifesto. It was titled, "A blueprint for governance: BJP manifesto strikes a balance between the practical and the audacious"

  • It was written along the same line of thought as the newspaper clipping.

Conclusion: It is clear that an old newspaper clipping about Deepak Parekh's views on the BJP manifesto is being shared as recent.

