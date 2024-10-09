Haryana: How Narrow Margins of Victory in Multiple Seats Handed BJP a Third Term

In Mahendragarh , where the Ahir (Yadav) community dominates, the BJP’s narrow win by 2,645 votes shows how crucial OBC votes were in this constituency. The Congress, while expecting to win over a large segment of OBCs, misjudged the BJP’s ability to retain the support of the Ahirs through its messaging on welfare and national security. This small victory margin indicates a split in loyalties among voters that the Congress party could not fully consolidate.

Assandh paints a similar picture, with the BJP narrowly winning by 2,306 votes . The Congress should have performed better with the large Jat electorate but failed to fully unite them, while the BJP capitalised on OBC and Dalit votes. The Jat vote fragmentation suggests that the Congress misread the shifting caste dynamics, allowing the BJP to gain enough support to hold the constituency.

In Hodal, where Dalits make up a large part of the population, the BJP’s victory by 2,595 votes shows just how much they have been able to break into the Congress's traditional strongholds. Dalits have usually voted for Congress, so winning here is significant for the BJP. Their focus on welfare programs and targeted schemes for underprivileged groups clearly resonated with the voters. The close result is a signal that if the Congress party doesn’t adjust its message to appeal more to these voters, especially on economic issues, it risks losing them for good.