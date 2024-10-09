From Kingmaker to Zero, Why Dushyant Chautala's JJP Was Decimated in Haryana

While the BJP has come out as a clear winner in Haryana, the biggest loser this time is Dushyant Singh Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The party, which won ten seats in the 2019 Assembly elections, has not won a single seat this time—with its vote share dwindling from 14.9 percent in 2019 to 0.91 percent in 2024.

Dushyant Chautala, who helms the JJP, lost his deposit in the Uchana Kalan Assembly seat. He was the fourth runner-up getting a meagre 7,900 votes, as per the Election Commission (EC).

During the 2019 elections, when neither the BJP nor the Congress had crossed the majority mark of 45 seats, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP had emerged as the kingmaker. At that time, it threw its weight behind the BJP — with Dushyant appointed as Deputy Chief Minister and JJP serving as a junior partner in the BJP-led government in the state for 53 months.

It was in March this year that the BJP-JJP alliance collapsed, after which, Nayab Singh Saini replaced ML Khattar as the chief minister. For the 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections, JJP had contested in alliance Azad Samaj Party (ASP), founded by Dalit activist and MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad. Yet, JJP has faced decimation in Haryana.