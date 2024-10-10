EVM Charges Are Serious but They Don't Take Away Congress' Strategic Limitations

The rejection by India’s oldest party (and the second largest party in the country), of the election results in Haryana after its baffling failure to oust the ten-year-old BJP administration in the state despite both political pundits and pollsters predicting a sweep, is unprecedented.

This is the first time that such a mainstream political party in this country has raised such serious documented allegations of malfunctioning Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) stealing an electoral victory. This appears different from the usual charges by poor losers of electoral malpractices including that of pre-programmed EVM software.

The specific charge of electoral rigging through EVM hardware has never before been heard in this country. The Congress has alleged that there were wide discrepancies found in the battery charge of EVMs in several constituencies varying between 99 percent to below 80 percent.