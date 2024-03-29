IPL 2024: ‘One Team I Wanted To Beat Every Time Is RCB,’ Says Gautam Gambhir

"Honestly not won anything, still thought that they won everything with that kind of attitude and (I) can't take that. And probably the three best wins that KKR have ever had were against RCB – the first time (was) the first game of the IPL, Brendan McCollum against RCB. 49 all out (and) 6 overs 100. Probably the only time in IPL where in the first 6 overs 100 was scored," Gambhir added.

The former India batter praised RCB for their star-studded batting unit while expressing his desire. "We always knew that they are a very strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well. Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. What can get better than that? If one thing I want out of my IPL career or even one thing I would love to have been again go on the cricket field and beat RCB," said Gambhir.

Another reason for Gambhir's serious rivalry is his clash with his former India and Delhi teammate Virat Kohli. Gambhir and ex-RCB skipper Kohli found themselves embroiled in an intense on-field altercation following a match between RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- Gambhir was mentoring the team at that time.

Friday's clash will be the first time the two will face off. However, this time, Gautam Gambhir will be stationed in the KKR dugout, assuming a mentorship role within the franchise.