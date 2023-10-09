Mumbai Police Provides Y+ Security Cover to Shah Rukh Khan After Death Threats

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly receives Y+ security.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Mumbai Police will be reportedly providing Y+ security cover to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan following his complaint about receiving death threats after the success of his latest films, Pathaan and Jawan.
According to a report by NDTV, the actor will be accompanied by six armed security personnel round the clock, under Y+ security. Earlier, SRK had been provided with the security of two security personnel.
In continuation of the NDTV report, the police shared that the actor recently wrote to the Maharashtra government, informing them that he has been receiving death threats after delivering back-to-back blockbusters.
In response, the Maharashtra government decided to step up the security cover for the actor.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will reportedly hit the big screens in December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)