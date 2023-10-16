K2H2 Turns 25: SRK, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Surprise Fans in Theatre

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji celebrate 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
Filmmaker Karan Johar's cult classic romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years since its initial release on 16 October 1998. To mark the special occasion, the director, along with the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, surprised fans during a special screening of the film in Mumbai. However, Kajol, who also plays the lead role in the film, skipped the event.
Several videos of fans grooving to the film's songs inside the theatre went viral on social media.
Director Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan walked down memory lane as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years.
Karan, Rani, and SRK surprised fans following the screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in theatres.
Rani and SRK thanked fans for their immense love for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Karan Johar also greeted fans at the screening.
