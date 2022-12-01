DU Students Claim Attack By ABVP Members During Protest For GN Saibaba's Release

Around five students of Delhi University have been seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by over 50 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members during a protest demanding the release of former DU professor GN Saibaba.

Students involved with Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) – a platform with 35 organisations – were campaigning on the campus when they were purportedly attacked with stones at first, and then with lathis, according to students The Quint spoke with.

At least one student was "hit with a brick on her head", Rajveer Kaur, a PhD student at Delhi University, added.

The injured students were taken to Hindu Rao Hospital for treatment.