Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DU Students Claim Attack By ABVP Members During Protest For GN Saibaba's Release

DU Students Claim Attack By ABVP Members During Protest For GN Saibaba's Release

Students further alleged that the ABVP members then gheraoed the hospital where they were taken for treatment.
The Quint
Education
Published:

A few Delhi University students were allegedly attacked by members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while they were campaigning for the release of former DU professor GN Saibaba.

|

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A few Delhi University students were allegedly attacked by members of&nbsp;Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while they were&nbsp;campaigning for the release of former DU professor GN Saibaba.</p></div>

Around five students of Delhi University have been seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by over 50 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members during a protest demanding the release of former DU professor GN Saibaba.

Students involved with Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) – a platform with 35 organisations – were campaigning on the campus when they were purportedly attacked with stones at first, and then with lathis, according to students The Quint spoke with.

At least one student was "hit with a brick on her head", Rajveer Kaur, a PhD student at Delhi University, added.

The injured students were taken to Hindu Rao Hospital for treatment.

Rajveer further alleged that the ABVP members then gheraoed the hospital – and threatened to beat up the injured students again.

"Around 25 people came in to the first floor of the hospital and threatened the students to beat them up again," Rajveer said. She also told The Quint that the students who were campaigning also involved members of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch, a student organisation at DU.

The Quint tried reaching out to ABVP, but did not get a response.

Also ReadEx-CJI Lalit Breaks Silence on Urgent Hearing in GN Saibaba's Case

A Timeline of Events

"At around 3.30-4 pm, a brawl broke out near Patel Chest area between two groups of around 10 students belonging to the ABVP and the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch over some issue," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North. He further added that "all the gathering at Hindu Rao Hospital has dispersed except the injured and five to seven people accompanying them."

The DCP said they have received seven MLCs – five of the Left group and two from ABVP.

Also ReadHigh Court Discharged GN Saibaba, Why Has Supreme Court Kept Him Back in Jail?

On 14 October, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court held the entire trial against former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist link case to be "null and void".

A day after his acquittal, the Supreme Court suspended the Bombay High Court judgment and ordered stay on his release from jail.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT