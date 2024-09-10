Four-way Battle in Haryana: Decoding the Collapse of the AAP-Congress Alliance

The Congress party, fresh from its resurgence in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it bagged five out of ten seats in Haryana after a dismal 2019 showing, is now riding a wave of renewed confidence. In stark contrast, the BJP finds itself mired in internal strife—leaders defecting, fractured alliances, and a deepening disconnect with key voter bases.

The Jat community, once a loyal BJP bloc, feels alienated, and the farmers’ simmering discontent with the party only fuels the fire. Meanwhile, Dalits and Muslims, historically on the fringes of BJP support, remain entrenched against the saffron party.

The BJP’s once-solid ground in Haryana is trembling. But what about the role of the Aam Aadmi Party?