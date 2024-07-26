Haryana Elections | Congress Headed for Narrow Win, BJP Falters: Opinion Poll

(Become a member and help us do more such in-depth political reports and analysis.)

The Congress may end up close to the majority mark in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, a recent opinion poll has predicted. According to survey agency People's Pulse, the Congress is predicted to get 43-48 seats, ahead of the BJP at 34-39 seats. A party needs 46 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly to form a government in the state.

The opinion poll also predicts 3-8 seats for 'Others', which includes regional parties like Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party as well as smaller national parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (which is in alliance with INLD) and Aam Aadmi Party.