Haryana Elections: The BJP’s Woes Have Taken a Sharp Turn for the Worse

After winning two successive assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP is in palpable disarray as it seeks a hat-trick in next month’s elections.

While its main electoral contender, the Congress party, is also struggling over whether to forge a problematic alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party or not, these difficulties look trivial compared to the current implosion within the ruling party. With less than a month left for the polls, both the BJP high command and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appear to be overwhelmed by a multitude of problems.