Farmers' Protest: Why Govt’s Offer of 5-year Assured Buyback May Not Be Enough

Pigeon pea was grown in Haryana on about two lakh hectares till the 1990s, says Karnal-based agriculture scientist Virender Lather. But farmers stopped growing it, he says, because of the Neelgai (blue bull) menace. The animal is protected and has an affinity towards pigeons. In any case, pigeon pea can replace bajra or maize but not rice because it cannot tolerate water-logging. Income from this crop cannot also compare with that of rice. Gujarat has the highest pigeon pea yield of 11.7 quintals per hectare.

If farmers in Punjab got this yield, at the MSP of Rs 7,000 per quintal, they would earn Rs 81,900 per hectare. The rice yield in Punjab is 65.2 quintals per hectare. At the MSP of Rs 2,183 per quintal, they would earn Rs 1.42 lakh per hectare. The income difference is too large to be persuasive. The rice area is also too large to be replaced by any of the pulses. Pigeon pea is also susceptible to the pod borer, which is a difficult pest to destroy.