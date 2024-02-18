With Kites, Gears And Toothpaste: Farmers Innovate at Shambhu Border Protest

Farmers were seen using protective gears, applying toothpaste around their eyes to reduce the burning from the tear gas shells.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
As farmers from Haryana and Punjab continue to protest at Shambhu border, several reports of tear gas and pellet bullet injuries have come forth. Farmers have come up with some simple, yet effective 'desi' ways on the ground to counter the damage or effect from the tear gas shells.
At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, one of the farmers addressed a gathering where he reiterated to the crowd, “This protest is not just about the fight between the farmers and the government anymore, this is about the common people of this country fighting the corporates!"
Farmers fly kites to damage the drones being used to fire tear gas at Shambhu border, Punjab.
Several farmers were seen using protective gears, some were applying toothpaste around their eyes to reduce the burning from the tear gas shells and others were seen flying kites to damage and bring down the drones.
A farmer walks through a cloud of tear gas after a clash with the police at Shambu border, Punjab.
Farmers and labourers bring out barricades to protect themselves from tear gas shells and rubber bullets.
A Nihang Singh is taken to a medical camp after getting injured due to tear gas shelling at Shambu border.
Protestors walk though clouds of tear gas after breaking the first layer of barricading.
A farmer celebrates after successfully defusing a tear gas shell with his flag stick at Shambhu border.
Farmers wear protective gear to fight the tear gas firing being done at Shambhu border, Punjab.
A farmer is taken to the medical camp after clashing with the police near the barricades of Shambhu border.
Farmers were seen applying toothpaste around their eyes to reduce the effects of tear gas at Shambhu border.
Farmers carry binoculars to keep track of the drones being used by security forces to throw tear gas at Shambhu border.
Farmers wear protective gear to fight the tear gas firing being done at Shambhu border.
