In Photos: From India to Europe, Farmers Hold Protests Around the World

Tractors passes in front of the Coliseum as farmers protest continues in Rome, Italy.
(Photo: PTI)
Farmers tractors are parked on the outskirts of Rome on Thursday, 8 February. Economic, regulatory and green policies have angered and united farmers across Europe.
Parked tractors block a highway during a farmer's protest near Mollerussa, northeast Spain, on Tuesday, 6 February. Farmers' protests are taking place in countries like Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Greece, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands.
Tractors entered the Romes Circus Maximus as Italian farmers gather to protest government and EU agriculture policies. The European Green Deal has further added fuel to the anger. The deal would include measures like tax on carbon, pesticide bans, nitrogen emissions curbs and restrictions on water and land usage.
Farmers are also protesting against the rising costs of energy, fertilizer and transport, particularly in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Farmers gather under a bridge as they block a highway on Tuesday, 30 January in Jossigny, east of Paris. The cheap imports from countries outside Europe has also caused a stir among farmers as the same rules are not applicable on them to what the farmers have to undertake in order to produce.
Farmers warm themselves around a bonfire as they block a highway with their tractors in Ourdy, south of Paris on Wednesday, 31 January. The timing of the protest is also very important. It comes months ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.
Italian farmers bring a cow in St. Peters Square at the Vatican prior to Pope Francis Angelus's prayer on 18 February. Though the governments have offered concessions to the farmers, but for the farmers' it's not enough and have continued their protest.
The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march - the farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana border is on a pause till 21 February after farmers will discuss the proposal shared by the Central government. After the first-three round of meetings between the two, had failed. The farmers demanded a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)