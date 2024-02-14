AI-Generated Image Passed off as Real Tractors Being Used in Farmers’ Protest

Fact-Check | The image is being falsely shared as a real visual from farmers' protest.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image of highly modified tractors is going viral on the internet to claim it shows vehicles being used by farmers in the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
What is the claim?: The text alongside the image stated the modified trucks can resist tear gas shells and remove barricades. Some users have questioned about the people who are supporting the protests.
An archive of the post can be found here.
The post garnered over 20 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: While there are reports indicating that modified tractors are being used during the protests, this image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
We passed the image through detection tools which, too, showed that it was generated using AI.
Irregularities in the viral image: Team WebQoof noticed some irregularities, such as the absence of exhaustion pipes in the third and fourth tractors.
Additionally, one of the vehicles appears to be merging with the divider on the road.
The image had several irregularities.
Source of the image: A reverse image search on the image directed us to OpIndia's website, which carried the same headline as seen in the viral claim.
The report was syndicated from Asian News International (ANI). It also carried the viral image, where the caption indicated that the image was generated using AI tools.
The report was last updated on 11 February.
Passing the image through detection tools: We passed the viral image through two different detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?' to verify its authenticity.
While the first tool indicated a probability of over 99 percent about the image being AI-generated, the other showed around 85 percent.
Both tools showed that the image was AI-generated.
News reports about farmers' protest: According to a recent report, modified tractors to remove barricades and boulders will lead farmers' march to Delhi.
Central intelligence agencies have reportedly alerted Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana police regarding the movement of farmers.
An official told ANI, "Tractors have been fitted with hydraulic tools to remove barricades, fire- resistant hard-shell trailers being readied to fight tear gas shells. They have also performed drills with these modified vehicles."
Conclusion: This image of a modified tractor is AI-generated and does not depict a real vehicle being used by the farmers.
