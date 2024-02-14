Farmers' Protest Around MSP Reflects a Deep Lack of Trust in the Government

With more than 200 farmers' unions from Punjab marching to the national capital, one of the key demands of ‘Dilli Chalo’ is a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP).

This isn’t a new demand that farmers from states like Punjab and Haryana have made in the recent past (and may not be the last time either). The yearlong Kisan Andolan had identified this, and it is also true that these two states along with others have seen farmers receiving MSP support that helps shape their cropping pattern and secure a more certain revenue margin for their yields over time.

As Harish Damodaran writes to explain the MSP demand issue (and the reasons for it), one needs to realise how farmers, for the most part, operate in a buyer’s market.