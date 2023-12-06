Undefeatable in the North: Factors That Paid Off for BJP in the 5 Assembly Polls

In India’s macro-electoral landscape, there is also a greater north-south divide in gauging the voter’s party-wise preference one election after another.

In an article written after the Karnataka victory for the Congress, this author cautioned how that particular victory had a lot more to do with the way the grassroots-level leadership and cadre had united (rather than stay divided) against the BJP.

The Telangana victory for the Congress under Revanth Reddy underscores a similar set of observatory points (keeping aside context-dependent factors that enabled it to counter the BRS and KCR’s incumbent leadership in this case).

Southern states have also been seen opting against the BJP-Hindutva model to prefer whatever comes against that – whether in terms of the Congress or other regional party-based networks.

In our Access (In)Equality Index, while measuring the state-wise access to pillars of basic amenities, healthcare, education, social security, finance, and legal recourse through 58 indicators, we saw how the Southern states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, have all performed remarkably better across all pillars of performative evaluation compared the northern states (where the BJP electorally does well).