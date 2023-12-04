It's Not Over Till It's Over: 8 Lessons for Congress in BJP's Chhattisgarh Win

Lesson 3: First, put your house in order. Before every war, tackle the enemy within. They will attack and harm you at every possible and impossible opportunity, place, and time. The Congress rebels and aspiring rebels did everything just because things did not go their way within the party. Open challenges, sabotage, running with the hares, and hunting with the hounds. Everything. Just to massage or caress their ego. True to character, the Congress thought the rebels could be pacified with promises that lay far into the future. One thing the typical Congressman cannot do is wait. ‘Now’ is the mantra of the Congress’ inglorious failure. And we know who rush in where angels fear to tread.

Lesson 4: Never underestimate your opponent. More importantly, never get personal. Because politics is an impersonal game. Gram for gram in body weight, people trust Modi more than any Congress leader, well, more than all Congress leaders put together. Baghel versus Modi was the grossest mismatch made in hell. And Panauti rhymes more with Pappu than with Modi, doesn’t it? Never use words your voters don’t approve of. But to know that, you have to be humble. Were you?