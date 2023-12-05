In the North, Congress Still Has No Response to the BJP's Ideological Challenge

Shattered by its defeat in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the Congress has to do some serious introspection in the coming days about what went wrong in these polls and where does it go from here.

It is not going to be an easy task as it will take time for the Congress to reconcile itself to the fact that it has suffered a humiliating defeat when it was convinced it would emerge victorious in two of these three states.

The Congress was confident that Chhattisgarh was a done deal and that Bhupesh Bhagel would come through with flying colours. It was equally sure of wresting Madhya Pradesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was hoping that it would win a second successive term in Rajasthan though the state has a tradition of voting out an incumbent government.