Exit Polls Predict 'Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar', But Wait for 4 June

The mahila factor has emerged as one of the kingmakers in election after election. Their votes are believed to be cutting across caste and class lines due to an increase in awareness and literacy levels. They have a different set of issues than men, like law and order in the Hindi heartland. The specifically targeted schemes of PM Modi for women, like Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, construction of toilets, bank accounts, Mudra Loans, etc. have veered the female voters towards the BJP.

The key questions in the 2024 mandate are: in which state is Congress defeating the BJP handsomely, and in which state is the India bloc defeating the NDA in addition to 2019. A poll of polls suggests that there are no such states. Congress is trailing even in states like Haryana and Karnataka, where it had the highest hopes. Even in Maharashtra, polls by NDTV show that the NDA is leading in the state.

However, it’s always better to take the exit polls with a pinch of salt. Enjoy the analysis and tamasha on TV channels where the undersigned is also having fun.

(Amitabh Tiwari is an independent political commentator and can be reached at @politicalbaaba on X (formerly Twitter). This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)