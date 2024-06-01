Exit Polls 2024 Predict Modi Landslide: 4 Key Takeaways For BJP & Congress

With the culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, by late Saturday, a majority of the exit polls are predicting a landslide victory for the BJP-NDA. If these predictions are to be true, it would mean the party hasn’t just retained its mammoth win of the 2019 elections, but one-upped it by faring even better.

As per the Republic-PMarq survey, the NDA is winning 359 seats, while the INDIA bloc is winning 154 seats. The ABP- Cvoter exit poll is predicting the BJP to singlehandedly win 310 to 325 seats and the combined NDA tally to be 340-365 seats. Today’s Chanakya is predicting 400 paar, saying that the NDA could win 400 ± 15 Seats, and the INDIA 107 ± 11 Seats.

Here are the key takeaways based on the major exit polls.