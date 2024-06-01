South India Exit Polls: BJP To Make Breakthroughs in Kerala & Tamil Nadu

The BJP has been making concerted efforts to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making at least 9-10 visits to the state this year alone. Despite breaking away from its partner AIADMK last year, the party is predicted to increase its seat share and vote share in the state.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept 38 of 39 seats, leaving the AIADMK-BJP alliance with one seat.

Though the DMK has been in the pole position this time too, the party did face resistance in some regions from its traditional rival AIADMK and the BJP-led NDA in a few seats.