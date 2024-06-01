Maharashtra Exit Polls: Is Split of Shiv Sena-NCP Harming BJP-NDA? 3 Takeaways
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Nitin Singh
The exit poll predictions for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are out and the Uddhav Thackeray-Sharad Pawar-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is clearly expected to harm the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, as per at least seven exit polls.
According to the polls, the MVA is expected to win between 15-26 of the 48 seats while the NDA is likely to win between 22-34 seats. This is the generic range of predictions across polls.
But the three out of the four key exit polls that The Quint tracked — Today's Chanakya, Republic-PMARQ and India Today-Axis My India — predicted between 15-20 seats for MVA and between 29-34 seats for NDA.
One exit poll, CVoter predicted a neck and neck between both sides with the NDA expected to win between 22-26 and 23-25 for the MVA.
According to India Today-Axis My India, the vote share for NDA is approximately 46% while for the INDIA bloc it may be at 43%.
The BJP and united Shiv Sena won 23 and 18 seats respectively in both 2014 and 2019 elections, their total tally being 41 in both.
According to India Today-Axis My India, the vote share of NDA is predicted to be about 46%, a significant drop from the 51.34% vote share it had in 2019 and 48.4% in 2014.
The MVA has clearly given a tough fight, but may fall short of the majority despite the sympathy wave for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar following the split of the Shiv Sena and the MVA.
The predictions, if they come true, send a clear message that the MVA is stronger only if it remains united.
What remains to be seen is which Shiv Sena or which NCP gets the upper hand in the number of seats and the vote share.
While some exit polls have given a slight edge in the number of seats to Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Pawar's NCP, the figures mostly vary.
According to India Today-Axis My India, the party-wise figures are as follows:
BJP: 20-22
Shiv Sena: 8-10
NCP (Ajit Pawar):1-2
Congress: 3-4
NCP(Sharad Pawar): 3-5
Shiv Sena (UBT): 9-11
Others: 0-2
If one is to consider these figures, a split NCP may gain more seats individually than what a united party got in 2014 and 2019. Meanwhile, the tally of the split Senas may remain more or less around 18-19 seats.
What would be interesting to watch out is the gains of the Congress which won just two and one seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
Published: 01 Jun 2024,11:43 PM IST