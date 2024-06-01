Maharashtra Exit Polls: Is Split of Shiv Sena & NCP Harming BJP-NDA? 3 Takeaways

The exit poll predictions for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are out and the Uddhav Thackeray-Sharad Pawar-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is clearly expected to harm the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, as per at least seven exit polls.

According to the polls, the MVA is expected to win between 15-26 of the 48 seats while the NDA is likely to win between 22-34 seats. This is the generic range of predictions across polls.

But the three out of the four key exit polls that The Quint tracked — Today's Chanakya, Republic-PMARQ and India Today-Axis My India — predicted between 15-20 seats for MVA and between 29-34 seats for NDA.