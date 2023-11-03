Electoral Bonds: The Right to Know Who Funds Our Potential Parliamentarians

The recent petitions before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India challenging the “selective anonymity” of the electoral bonds scheme of the central government raise a fundamental question, whether the right to privacy of select individuals or organisations reigns over the citizens' right to information under Article 19(1) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the three-day-long hearing with the only actionable direction at this stage intended for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to produce particulars of all donations received by every political party in India including the quantum of the donations and bank accounts in which the bonds were encashed up till 30 September 2023.

While we await the verdict of the apex court, it may be worthwhile to gauge the germ of the discord and what we as citizens stand to gain or lose if electoral bonds are to prevail.