Supreme Court Reserves Verdict in Electoral Bonds Case: Key Highlights

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reserved its verdict in the case challenging the electoral bonds scheme on Thursday, 2 November.

The hearing, which had been ongoing over the last three days, pertained to the right to information of voters vis-a-vis the right of donors to maintain confidentiality.

Here are the key highlights of the case:

1. The apex court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide in a sealed cover details of donations received by all political parties through electoral bonds till 30 September. The ECI has been allotted two weeks to do so.

2. The Centre had defended the electoral bonds scheme, saying that a greater share of such contributions going towards the ruling party was the norm.