Haryana and J&K Elections: Ensuring Basic Socio-economic Opportunities

As Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections draw near, it becomes crucial to evaluate the performance of respective governments in ensuring their respective state-population’s access to opportunities for their citizens. The question we ask/assess here is to what extent have any meaningful strides been made in improving access to basic amenities, healthcare, education, socio-economic security, and legal recourse? How effectively are the state administrations tackling the entrenched inequalities within their regions?

The progress—or lack thereof—in these areas provides a window into how governments are prioritising the needs of their populations. Are they narrowing the gap between the privileged and the marginalised providing access to all, or are they allowing disparities to widen further?

Addressing these critical questions is essential for understanding how well different state policies (independent of their respective legislative form and identity) align with the goal of creating inclusive growth and social equity for all. Our effort here is to not unit-homogenous the states for comparison but rather look into areas for identifying policy-level challenges, with possibilities of critical intervention (across pillars of education, healthcare, social security, finance and legal recourse).