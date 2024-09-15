Haryana and J&K Elections: Ensuring Basic Socio-economic Opportunities

advertisement
As Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections draw near, it becomes crucial to evaluate the performance of respective governments in ensuring their respective state-population’s access to opportunities for their citizens. The question we ask/assess here is to what extent have any meaningful strides been made in improving access to basic amenities, healthcare, education, socio-economic security, and legal recourse? How effectively are the state administrations tackling the entrenched inequalities within their regions?
The progress—or lack thereof—in these areas provides a window into how governments are prioritising the needs of their populations. Are they narrowing the gap between the privileged and the marginalised providing access to all, or are they allowing disparities to widen further?
Addressing these critical questions is essential for understanding how well different state policies (independent of their respective legislative form and identity) align with the goal of creating inclusive growth and social equity for all. Our effort here is to not unit-homogenous the states for comparison but rather look into areas for identifying policy-level challenges, with possibilities of critical intervention (across pillars of education, healthcare, social security, finance and legal recourse).
The data on Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for this article is drawn from a recent study, delves deeper into understanding this issues.
Although “access” in general means a way of approaching, reaching or entering a place, as the right or opportunity to reach, use or visit, it is here (in AEI index) broadly conceptualised to encompass the “4As” – availability, approachability, affordability and appropriateness.
Our index includes five fundamental pillars of assessment for states across India:
Access to basic amenities
Access to healthcare
Access to education
Access to socio-economic security
Access to legal recourse
For Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, we analyze their current access (in)equality scenario and the progress made with respect to five key areas.
The upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir are historically significant, marking the first in a decade after losing its ‘statehood’ and special status under Article 370 in 2019. Scheduled in three phases between September and October, they come at a critical juncture for the region.
According to the , which aims to measure inequality beyond income across the states of India using 5 pillars namely - basic amenities, healthcare, education, socio-economic security, and legal recourse and 60 indicators.
In context to Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir has been the worst-performing union territory overall, with a composite index score score of 0.33. Compared to other states too, it would be placed just above Bihar as the second worst performing, among the lowest performers. On measuring access to basic amenities, Jammu and Kashmir ranked last with a score of 0.37, well below the Union Territory median of 0.56. Only 42.7% of its population resides in pucca houses, and just 45% of households have access to clean cooking fuel.
Figure 1 helps understand how Jammu and Kashmir fares in comparison to other Union Territories in terms of access to basic amenities.
The education sector paints a similarly bleak picture, with Jammu and Kashmir performing the worst, as only 29.7% of schools have functional internet and a low net enrolment ratio of 31%. Surprisingly, in healthcare, the region performed comparatively better, ranking 7th among 9 UTs, with 92.4% institutional births and 80.9% of the mothers having at least 4 antenatal visits shedding light on the improved maternal care infrastructure over the years, Figure 2 helps unpack how well Jammu and Kashmir performs in comparison to other Union Territories in terms of access to health.
On the socio-economic front, Jammu and Kashmir fared well, ranking third, with 95.3% of the population having bank accounts, However, on the social front, only 31.3% of the disabled population received public assistance.
The legal recourse landscape presented mixed outcomes. While the total number of police stations stood at 250, women made up only 3.3% of the police force.
Overall, Jammu and Kashmir presents a mixed landscape, with progress in some sectors offset by significant shortcomings in others. While the union territory struggles with access to basic amenities and education, it has shown improvements in healthcare and financial inclusion.
Turning to Haryana, which is also set to hold elections next month, the state has emerged as one of the top performers, ranking 7th overall. Its rank improved from being 11th in 2021 to 7th in 2024 indicating immense progress in increasing access to opportunities and reducing disparities. In terms of access to basic amenities, Haryana ranked 4th, with 76.5% of households living in pucca houses and 100% of eligible individuals covered under the National Food Security Act. Figure 3 shows how Haryana performs compared to other states on the pillar of access to basic amenities.
However, the healthcare landscape paints a less favorable picture, with Haryana ranking 19th. Child mortality stands at 38.7%, and only 25.7% of the population is covered by any form of health insurance. The pupil-to-teacher ratio is concerningly high at 25:1 while the average drop out rate is favorably low at 5.9%.
At the front of socio-economic security, 91.9% of the population has access to banking services and 12.42 digital transactions take place on per capita basis which is much higher compared to the national average.
Measuring for Access to Legal Recourse in Haryana showed mixed results as well. While the state boasts on having 500 functional e-courts, it faces challenges with a ratio of only one officer per 163 inmates and overcrowding of prisons. Figure 4 looks at how the state performs compared to others in terms of access to legal recourse. There are critical gendered issues around ‘access’ here which warrants a separate conversation (more details on data accessible from the report ).
For Haryana, while its overall performance has been commendable on this pillar’s relative performance to others (and other states), there remain specific areas that require closer attention and targeted intervention. Despite its strong showing in basic amenities and financial inclusion, pressing concerns persist in healthcare and education.
As Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana approach their upcoming elections, a closer examination of their performance across key sectors reveals both progress and persistent challenges. While Jammu & Kashmir struggles with access to basic amenities and education, it has shown improvements in healthcare and financial inclusion. Haryana, though a top performer overall, faces significant issues in healthcare, education, and legal recourse.
Moving forward, both states would need to prioritize infrastructure improvements, healthcare reforms, and educational advancements for improving their ‘access’ performance. Addressing these gaps through targeted policy interventions will be crucial for ensuring more inclusive and equitable growth. Our next part of the series looks more closely at exploring how access pillars performed in context to other pre-polling states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
