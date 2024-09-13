Haryana Elections: No Hiring for 32,000 Govt Jobs, Aspirants Say They Won't Vote

With Assembly elections due in Haryana on 5 October, the Election Commission enforced MCC in Haryana from 16 August — prohibiting the government to announce any major policies or schemes.

As an extension to this, the poll body on 21 August asked the BJP-led Haryana government to not declare results of recruitment exams. This was in response to a letter sent by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (More on this later)

The insufferable delay in declaring the results has now brought the youth to the streets in Haryana, and the national capital Delhi. On 31 August, hundreds of candidates gathered in Rohtak, saying they’ll boycott polling if their recruitment is not completed promptly.