On Access to Basic Amenities, How Do Jharkhand and Maharashtra Fare?

Elections are taking place in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, and so, it is essential to assess how effectively governments are expanding access to opportunities for their citizens, i.e., access to basic amenities, healthcare, education, socio-economic security, and legal recourse. And to what extent are state administrations addressing deeply rooted inequalities within their jurisdications?

The advancements—or lack thereof—in these areas offer valuable insight into how governments are responding to the needs of the electorate.

A recent study, the Access (In)Equality Index, conducted by the Centre for New Economic Studies (CNES) at OP Jindal Global University, delves deeper into understanding access-equality issues in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. It aims to measure inequality beyond income across India using the five aforementioned pillars and 60 indicators.

In this article, we look at poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand.