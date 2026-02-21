US Supreme Court Brings a Breather from Tariffs, but Trump Remains at Large

In the IEEPA, it found that Congress had not delegated the power of taxation (that is, tariffs) to the President. A dissenting judge, however, noted that other Acts gave that power but with constraints.

As expected, Trump reacted with fury against the judges who had delivered the majority decision. He called them a disgrace and questioned their motives.

However, any speculation if he would observe the Court decision was put to rest by the evening on 20 February itself. He ordered that his orders under the IEEPA “shall no longer be in effect” and the tariffs under it “as soon as practicable, shall no longer be collected”.

This shows the strength of US institutions, especially of the Courts. Even a President as powerful as Trump has no choice but to bend before their decision. This decision also demonstrates that the US Supreme Court does not compromise on the country’s foundational doctrine of separation of powers.